India demonstrates potential to gasify coal with high ash content: Experts

New Delhi, Sep 5 India has demonstrated the potential to gasify coal with high ash content through proven indigenous technology trials, according to experts at a NITI Aayog event.

Dr. VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, commended the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Coal for faster implementation of coal gasification in India.

He highlighted India’s early engagement with coal gasification, dating back to pre-2018 efforts at the Talcher fertiliser plant, when feasibility was still under active debate.

Saraswat noted that initial industry feedback consistently questioned the viability of gasifying Indian coal due to its high ash content.

Indian coal has typically high ash content, ranging from 25 per cent to 45 per cent, in contrast to coals in other countries that are low in ash content.

Therefore, it is very important to align coal gasification technology choice with coal characteristics to ensure sustained, high-availability operations at the lowest possible cost structure.

The NITI Aayog workshop specifically called for discussing the Indian and global coal gasification technologies that are suitable for India’s high ash content coal.

India holds the world’s fourth-largest coal reserves — 378 billion tonnes, with 199 billion tonnes proven reserves. To harness these resources sustainably and reduce import dependence, the government is promoting coal gasification.

The Ministry of coal notified scheme on coal gasification with Rs 8,500 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to support public and private commercial and R&D gasification projects. Letters of Award (LOAs) have been issued to those selected applicants under various categories of the scheme.

At the event, Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, underscored the national objective of accelerating the utilisation of India’s vast coal reserves through cleaner and more efficient technologies.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to sustainability, including the allocation of dedicated funds to support environmentally responsible initiatives.

Professor Martin Grabner from Fraunhofer IKTS, Germany, shared international insights into coal gasification technologies, drawing from his extensive industrial background and affiliations.

His presentation offered valuable guidance for adapting global best practices to India’s unique coal profile and industrial landscape.

After their remarks, pilot-scale initiatives led by IIT Delhi and Thermax, BHEL and CIMFR also shared insights into their indigenously developed coal gasification technologies with the industry.

Collectively, these projects debunk the long-standing myth that Indian coal is non-gasifiable and mark a decisive step toward cleaner, scalable, and domestically anchored coal utilisation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor