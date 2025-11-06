India emerges as global torchbearer linking economic growth with environmental sustainability: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 6 India has emerged as a global torchbearer in linking economic progress with environmental sustainability, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve a net-zero target by 2070 and encourage a lifestyle in harmony with nature through the LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Asian Conference on Geography (ACG 2025) at Jamia Millia Islamia here, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology said that the conference is timely and crucial, as it addresses three deeply interconnected issues - climate change, urbanisation, and sustainable resource management, that collectively determine the sustainability of our shared future.

The minister lauded Jamia Millia Islamia for hosting the first-ever edition of this prestigious conference in India and commended Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Ali and the organising team for bringing together international experts, academics, and students to deliberate on these global challenges.

Asia lies at the centre of global transformation, marked by impressive industrial and economic dynamism, yet contributing to more than half of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Citing the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, he cautioned that the region faces growing vulnerability to extreme weather events, including heatwaves, floods, and water stress, if emissions continue at current levels.

The minister highlighted that South Asia alone is home to over 750 million people exposed to severe climate hazards, from Himalayan glacier melt to coastal flooding and urban heat islands, emphasising that Delhi, Dhaka, Bangkok, and Manila are among the most climate-vulnerable megacities projected by 2050.

Dr Singh pointed out that urbanisation, while a symbol of progress, has also emerged as a major challenge due to unplanned expansion, encroachment on floodplains, depletion of groundwater reserves, and rising pollution levels.

Referring to the 2014 Srinagar floods as an example, he said that such disasters are not merely natural but often aggravated by human negligence and poor planning. He cited alarming statistics: nearly 80 per cent of wastewater in developing Asian countries is discharged untreated, and urban India generates over 55 million tonnes of solid waste annually, growing at 5 per cent per year.

The minister further stressed that waste-to-wealth technologies and circular economy initiatives are key to the future, where the very concept of "waste" will disappear. Sharing examples from Dehradun, he mentioned successful initiatives such as used cooking oil recycling, which not only supports environmental goals but also generates income at the community level.

He underlined that no government initiative can succeed without public participation, saying that "unless there is a social movement, no amount of policy or seminar will yield optimal results".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor