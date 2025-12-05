India emerges as significant electronics manufacturer in 11 years: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 5 India has emerged as a significant electronics manufacturer and as a result of robust policy efforts, electronics manufacturing has grown almost six times in last 11 years – increasing from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.32 lakh crore in 2024-25, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

In 2020, the government launched the production-linked scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing. The target segment included mobile phones and certain specified components. The scheme has attracted investment of Rs 14,065 crore, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada in Rajya Sabha.

To target manufacturing of IT Hardware, the government launched PLI for IT Hardware for promoting manufacturing of laptop, tablets, server and ultra small form factor (USFF) devices.

“PLI for IT hardware have attracted investment of Rs 846 crore till date,” said the minister.

Additionally, the government has brought in multiple reforms in taxation, customs duty and FDI, etc. to facilitate electronics manufacturing.

In last 11 years, total number of mobile manufacturing units have increased from 2 to more than 300. Since the launch of PLI for large-scale electronics manufacturing, Mobile manufacturing has increased from 2.2 lakh crore in 2020-21 to 5.5 lakh crore.

Electronics exports has grown eight times from Rs 38,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3.26 lakh crore in 2024-25. Electronics is now the third largest export category.

Mobile exports have increased from about Rs 22,000 crore to more than Rs 2.2 lakh crore. Industry estimates that electronics sector now provides employment to approximately 25 lakh people.

To further deepen the value chain, the government launched ECMS scheme in 2025. The scheme focuses on promoting domestic manufacturing of Printed Circuit Board, electrical and mechanical components, camera modules, etc. Against the estimated investment proposals of Rs 59,350 crore, the government has received investment proposals of Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

In less than three years, 10 semiconductor units have been approved with cumulative investment of 1.6 lakh crore.

