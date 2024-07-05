India gives the voice to Global South on AI global forums

New Delhi, July 5 India has set the global discourse by emphasising the intent of the government to democratise artificial intelligence (AI) and make it accessible to all.

At the just-concluded ‘Global IndiaAI Mission’ summit in the national capital, the Global South countries acknowledged and appreciated the role of India to give voice to them at the global AI forum and bridge the gap with Global North.

More than 2,000 global AI experts, policy-makers, artificial intelligence (AI) practitioners, industry/startups and academia join the summit, with over 10,000 AI enthusiasts joining the sessions virtually.

“Sessions on the key pillars of IndiaAI Mission demonstrated India’s planned action and commitment to build an inclusive and robust AI ecosystem in the country and lead the global AI innovation,” said the IT Ministry.

The convening of Collaborative AI on Global Partnership (CAIGP) brought together GPAI members, AI experts and industry representatives to identify mechanisms to overcome the global AI divide.

The members came to a consensus about the future vision of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).

“Overall, the summit led to in-depth deliberations and resulted in deep insights on several implementation aspects of IndiaAI Mission,” said the ministry.

The IndiaAI Mission has been approved with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore and out of this, Rs 2,000 crore would be utilised towards supporting the Indian startup ecosystem to develop indigenous AI based solutions.

The support would also include resolution of issues such as compute, dataset and skills and access to GPU Infrastructure would be made available at subsidised rate.

Insights revealed that India has a competitive advantage in AI owing to skills, market and demand.

“For entrepreneurs, the value creation and return on investment over and above cost will be the key catalyst. IndiaAI Mission can lower the cost of innovation and indigenous development,” the ministry noted.

