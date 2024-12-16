India glucose monitoring market to grow at 2pc CAGR by 2033: Report

New Delhi, Dec 16 Amid the growing prevalence of diabetes in India, the glucose monitoring market in the country is forecast to grow at a 2 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2024-33, according to a report on Monday.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, said that the growing prevalence of diabetes in India, combined with limited access to reliable monitoring tools, presents a significant public health challenge.

Effective glucose monitoring is crucial for disease management, yet affordability and accuracy remain key barriers.

In 2024, India’s glucose monitoring market accounted for about 10 per cent of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. The report said this reflects the growing focus on affordable and innovative solutions tailored to local needs.

“Despite the growing availability of glucose monitoring solutions in India, there remain significant gaps in affordability, user education, and accessibility, particularly in rural areas. Locally manufactured devices can help bridge these gaps, but broader efforts in education and support systems are vital for effective diabetes management,” said Kanchan Chauhan, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.

"India’s diabetes burden underscores the urgency of addressing gaps in care delivery and promoting consistent disease management. Strengthening healthcare infrastructure and raising awareness at the community level will be key to transforming diabetes management and improving long-term health outcomes across the country,” Chauhan said.

A recent report by ResearchAndMarkets.com showed that the glucose monitoring devices market in India was valued at $366.53 million in 2024. The report said it is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.08 per cent through 2030

It further noted that Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to exert a significant influence over the glucose monitoring devices market due to a higher prevalence of diabetes, a more developed healthcare infrastructure. An increasing awareness of the importance of self-monitoring glucose devices also contributed to the higher adoption.

