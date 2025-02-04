India has over 300 mobile manufacturing units, exports surpass Rs 1.29 lakh cr: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 4 India has risen to become the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer and from just 2 units in 2014, over 300 units are operational nationwide today, Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Tuesday.

About 99.2 per cent of mobile phones sold in India are now made locally as the manufacturing value has soared to Rs 4,22,000 crore, with exports crossing Rs 1,29,000 crore in 2024.

In 2014-15, only 26 per cent of the mobile phones which were being sold in the country were made in India and the rest were being imported.

More than 325 to 330 million mobile phones a year are being manufactured in India and on average there are about a billion mobile phones in use in India, said the Minister.

"Indian mobile phones have virtually saturated the domestic market and there's a substantial uptick in the exports of mobile phones. The exports, which were almost non-existent in 2014, have now surpassed Rs 1,29,000 crore," Vaishnaw said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ vision is helping India become a global manufacturing hub, he noted

The sector's expansion has also been a major employment driver, creating approximately 12 lakh direct and indirect jobs over the decade.

These employment opportunities have not only uplifted the economic status of numerous families but also contributed to the socio-economic fabric of the country, according to the minister.

The 'Make in India' initiative has been pivotal in achieving these milestones. It has enabled the domestic production of critical components and sub-assemblies such as chargers, battery packs, mechanics of all types, USB cables, and more complex components like Lithium Ion Cells, speaker and microphones, display assemblies and camera modules.

"Looking forward, the focus will intensify on advancing deeper into the value chain, particularly in the production of components and semiconductors. This shift is part of a broader strategy to enhance self-reliance and establish India as a leading player in the global electronics market,” Vaishnaw reiterated.

The setting up of a semiconductor manufacturing base in the country has been an important part of ‘Make in India’, which India has been attempting to achieve for over six decades.

With the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission and the five major projects which have been approved, starting with Micron, the two projects by Tata Electronics, the one project by CG Power, and the last project by Keynes, a real manufacturing base of semiconductors in this country is being established in India.

“From toys to mobile phones, defence equipment to EV motors, production is shifting back to India,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

