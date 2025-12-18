India has seen transformational economic change in last 11 years, PM Modi tells diaspora in Oman

Muscat, Dec 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted that India has gone through a phase of transformational changes in the fields of infrastructure development, manufacturing, healthcare, green growth, and women's empowerment during the last 11 years.

Addressing a large gathering of the Indian community in Muscat, PM Modi said that the strength of India’s economy is reflected in the more than 8 per cent GDP growth achieved in the last quarter.

He further stated that India was preparing itself for the 21st century through developing world-class innovation, startups, and a Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystem. India’s UPI – which accounts for about 50 per cent of all digital payments made globally – was a matter of pride and achievement, he added,

Highlighting the stellar achievements by India in the space sector, from landing on the moon to the planned Gaganyaan human space mission, the Prime Minister noted that space was an important part of collaboration between India and Oman and invited the students to participate in ISRO’s YUVIKA programme, meant for the youth. He underscored that India was not just a market, but a model for the world – from goods and services to digital solutions.

He also affirmed that the India-Oman partnership was making itself future-ready through AI collaboration, digital learning, innovation partnership, and entrepreneurship exchange. He called upon the youth to dream big, learn deep, and innovate boldly, so that they can contribute meaningfully to humanity.

The audience included more than 700 students from various Indian schools. This year holds special significance for Indian schools in Oman, as they celebrate 50 years of their establishment in the country.

PM Modi thanked them for a warm and colourful welcome and stated that he was delighted to meet people from various parts of India settled in Oman and noted that diversity is the foundation of Indian culture -- a value which helps them assimilate in any society they form a part of.

He appreciated the community participating in the 'Bharat ko Janiye' quiz in large numbers. Emphasising that knowledge has been at the centre of India-Oman ties, he congratulated them on the completion of 50 years of Indian schools in the country.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the growing footprint of the Indian community, acknowledging their role in fostering better relations with foreign nations.

He conveyed India’s deep commitment to the welfare of the diaspora, highlighting that "whenever and wherever our people are in need of help, the Government is there to hold their hand".

