India has the potential to become global biomanufacturing hub: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 18 India has the potential to become a science and technology-driven global biomanufacturing hub, the government has stressed.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge), Dr Jitendra Singh, said the country should have a global vision about biochemical manufacturing and global strategies should be devised for this.

Addressing an event at the CSIR-NIIST campus in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister called upon the institute to bring forth new innovations that are useful for the non-scientific community as well.

“India will be transformed into a science and technology-driven global biomanufacturing hub,” the minister told the gathering.

“Sustainability and e-waste management has been a strong tenet in all the initiatives of the central government,” said Dr Singh, citing the example of a self-powered indoor air quality monitor that he unveiled at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The minister further stated that fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through startups and incubators falls under the top priorities of the central government.

The minister said central government is promoting public-private partnership, and urged CSIR-NIIST to follow the path.

He also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers and laid the foundation stone for Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research.

The country’s bio-economy has experienced remarkable growth, skyrocketing from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030.

Biomanufacturing and bio-foundry are part of the new BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy that will drive India’s green growth.

The BioE3 policy was approved by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BioE3 Policy will support this transformation by establishing cutting-edge biomanufacturing facilities, bio foundry clusters, and Bio-AI hubs.

