India has triple strength of diversity, demand and scale: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 25 India possesses a triple strength of diversity, demand, and scale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, adding that the country produces every type of grain, fruit, and vegetable, and this diversity makes the country uniquely positioned in the global landscape.

Addressing a gathering during the ‘World Food India 2025’ at Bharat Mandapam here, the Prime Minister said that every investor evaluates the natural strengths of a location before making an investment.

He highlighted that today, global investors — especially those in the food sector — are looking towards India with great optimism.

PM Modi noted that at every 100 kms, the cuisine and its flavours change, reflecting India’s rich culinary variety. The Prime Minister underscored that this strong domestic demand gives India a competitive edge and makes it a preferred destination for investors.

“India is operating at an unprecedented and extraordinary scale. In the past ten years, 25 crore people have overcome poverty and are now part of the neo middle class — India’s most energetic and aspirational segment”, remarked the Prime Minister, stating that the aspirations of this class are shaping food trends and driving demand.

He emphasised that India’s talented youth are innovating across sectors, and the food sector is no exception.

“India is now the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, with many start-ups working in food and agriculture”, said Modi, pointing out that technologies like AI, e-commerce, drones, and apps are being integrated into the sector, transforming supply chains, retail, and processing methods.

He affirmed that India offers diversity, demand, and innovation—all key factors that make it the most attractive destination for investment.

Reiterating his message from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister declared that this is the right time to invest and expand in India.

Emphasising that India is committed to expanding its capacity and contribution in the global interest, the Prime Minister stated that the government is strengthening the entire food and nutrition ecosystem by engaging every stakeholder.

He highlighted that the food processing sector is being actively promoted, with 100 per cent FDI now permitted. He noted that the sector has also benefited from the PLI scheme and the expansion of mega food parks. Modi remarked that India is currently running the world’s largest storage infrastructure scheme.

PM Modi affirmed that these government efforts are yielding results, with India’s processing capacity having increased twentyfold over the past ten years and exports of processed food more than doubling.

Pointing out that micro food processing units are being operated by self-help groups, which include crores of villagers across India, PM Modi stated that the government is supporting these groups through credit-linked subsidies, and Rs 800 crore has already been transferred to beneficiaries.

He emphasised that the government is also expanding Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), with 10,000 FPOs established since 2014, connecting lakhs of small farmers.

“India is advancing on a new path of innovation and reforms, with widespread discussion around the Next Generation GST reforms”, exclaimed the Prime Minister, highlighting that these reforms promise lower costs and higher returns for farmers.

