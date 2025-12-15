India-Jordan should aim to enhance bilateral trade to US $5 billion: PM Modi

Amman, Dec 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Al Husseiniya Palace, and proposed that both countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to US $5 billion.

“India, being Jordan’s 3rd largest trading partner, PM Modi proposed that the two countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to US $5 billion over the next 5 years,” a press statement said.

PM Modi also called for collaboration between Jordan’s digital payment system and India’s United Payments Interface(UPI).

The statement said that Jordan is an important supplier of fertiliser to India, and companies on both sides are in discussions for further substantive investment in Jordan to meet growing demand for phosphatic fertiliser in India.

Earlier, PM Modi was warmly received by King Abdullah II and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The two leaders met in restricted and delegation-level formats. They warmly recalled their previous meetings and conversations and underscored the warm and historic ties shared by the two countries.

They noted that the visit, coming at a time when the two countries are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, is historic.

PM Modi appreciated King Abdullah for his commitment towards strengthening India-Jordan ties.

King Abdullah II conveyed strong support for India’s fight against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

PM Modi appreciated King Abdullah II’s leadership in tackling terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and contributing towards the global fight against these evils.

Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen engagement between the two countries in the fields of trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, fertiliser and agriculture; innovation, IT and digital technologies; critical minerals; infrastructure; health and pharma; education and capacity; tourism and heritage; and culture and people-to-people ties.

The leaders shared perspectives on the developments in the region and on other global issues. They reiterated the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s support for efforts being made to achieve a durable peace in the region.

On the occasion of the visit, the two sides finalised MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora.

These agreements would give a major boost to India-Jordan bilateral ties and friendship.

The talks were followed by a banquet dinner hosted by King Abdullah in honour of PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also invited King Abdullah to visit India, which he accepted.

