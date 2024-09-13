India jumps to Tier 1 in Global Cybersecurity Index 2024

New Delhi, Sep 13 India has jumped to Tier 1 in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024, released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), when it comes to role-modelling as part of the country’s cybersecurity commitments and resulting impacts.

The ‘GCI 2024’ used a new five-tier analysis, a shift that allows a greater focus on each country's advances with cybersecurity commitments.

The report placed 46 countries in Tier 1, the highest of the five tiers, reserved for “role modelling" countries that demonstrate a strong commitment in all five cybersecurity pillars.

​India topped the chart for adopting measures like legal, technical, capacity development and cooperation as areas of relative strength. Organisational measures was a listed as an area of potential growth for the country.

“The Global Cybersecurity Index 2024 shows significant improvements by countries that are implementing essential legal measures, plans, capacity building initiatives, and cooperation frameworks especially in strengthening incident response capabilities," said Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau.

"ITU's cybersecurity projects and programmes are supporting those national efforts to more effectively manage cyberthreats,” Zavazava added.

Worrisome threats highlighted in the report included ransomware attacks targeting government services and other sectors, cyber breaches affecting core industries, costly system outages, and breaches of privacy for individuals and organisations.

“Building trust in the digital world is paramount," said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General. “The progress seen in the Global Cybersecurity Index is a sign that we must continue to focus efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can safely and securely manage cyberthreats in today's increasingly complex digital landscape."

Most countries are either “establishing" (Tier 3) or “evolving" (Tier 4) in terms of cybersecurity. The 105 countries in these tiers have largely expanded digital services and connectivity but still need to integrate cybersecurity measures.

A "cybercapacity gap" – characterised by limitations in skills, staffing, equipment and funding – was evident in many countries and across all regional groups, according to the report.

Legal measures are the strongest cybersecurity pillar for most countries: 177 countries have ​at least one regulation on either personal data protection, privacy protection, or breach notification in force or in progress, it added.

