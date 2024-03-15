India likely to extend partnership with German research centre on synchrotron facilities

New Delhi, March 15 Indian scientists are planning to extend the existing partnership with renowned German research centre Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY) on advanced synchrotron facilities, an official statement said on Friday.

The advanced synchrotron facilities can "measure individual objects on the smallest scales, record the structure, energy states and functions of advanced materials", the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

The plan was deliberated at a bilateral steering committee meeting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, and attended by a high-level delegation from the DESY, in Bengaluru between March 12 and 14.

The delegates discussed "the progress of ongoing collaboration between Indian scientists and DESY on synchrotron X-ray experiments, and discussed the possibility of partnering in the experiments in PETRA IV and free electron laser, which will be an advanced research infrastructure with more accuracy", the Ministry said.

"PETRA IV will allow the measurement of individual objects on the smallest scales and record the structure, energy states and functions of advanced materials and study the snapshots of the important in-situ reaction relevant to energy and environment."

The cooperation is in line with the strategic partnership of the two nations, which are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Indo-German science and technology cooperation this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor