India likely to need 12.5 lakh AI-skilled professionals by 2027: Report

New Delhi, Aug 20 As India aims to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), the talent demand in the country is projected to grow from 6 lakh–6.5 lakh to more than 12.5 lakh by 2027, a report showed on Tuesday.

The AI market in the country is expected to grow at 25–35 per cent (in the 2022-2027 period), potentially signalling a demand-supply gap in the talent pool and a need for upskilling existing talent, according to the report by Deloitte India in collaboration with Nasscom.

Over the past year, 43 per cent of the Indian workforce across sectors have used AI in their organisations. About 60 per cent of workers and 71 per cent of GenZs recognise that acquiring AI skills can enhance their career prospects.

Sathish Gopalaiah, president, tech and transformation, Deloitte South Asia, said that India is positioned to become a global AI powerhouse by 2030, with over a million highly-skilled tech professionals.

“However, to truly harness this potential, the focus must shift towards not just quantity but the quality of AI talent.

Additionally, two of three Indians plan to learn at least one digital skill, with AI and machine learning (ML) topping the list.

Sangeeta Gupta, senior VP and chief strategy officer, Nasscom said that AI is no longer confined to a single sector; it has permeated across industries, transforming businesses worldwide.

“By fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and government, India’s tech sector can not only meet the rising demand for AI expertise but also lead the global AI revolution,” Gupta mentioned.

The report highlighted the urgent need for India to evolve from AI services to a dual focus on AI services and products.

The report recommended industry leaders to invest in upskilling and reskilling initiatives to equip professionals with the required skills across the spectrum of identified segments – from AI-informed to AI experts.

“Industry stakeholders should develop and implement comprehensive skilling pathways that address both foundational and advanced AI skills, including a mix of theoretical knowledge and practical applications through courses, workshops, hackathons and internships,” the findings showed.

