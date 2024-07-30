India-made telecom equipment now being exported to more than 100 nations

New Delhi, July 30 Designed and manufactured in India, telecom equipment are now being exported to over 100 countries, the Centre has informed.

Last year, the country exported telecom equipment and services worth more than $18.2 billion.

“Many of our homegrown telecom companies have made their mark in Western nations, including the US, despite fierce global competition,” said Madhu Arora, Member (Technology), Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecom.

“The Indian Army has recently integrated its first indigenous chip-based 4G mobile base station, developed by our own R&D firms,” she informed.

Addressing the ‘Defence Sector ICT Conclave’ in the national capital where 18 companies showcased their products, Arora said Information and communications technology (ICT) forms the backbone of defence operations.

“India’s vibrant ICT sector, marked by innovation and integrity, has established a significant presence over the past decades. The Indian ICT industry is providing solutions to the world, showcasing India’s leadership in this domain,” the senior official remarked.

Abhishek Singh, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the MEA is actively working to enhance cooperation with Africa in the ICT sector.

India has emerged as one of the top five investors in Africa, with cumulative investments of around $75 billion.

Several Indian companies have been instrumental in driving digital transformation across the continent.

According to Sandeep Aggarwal, Immediate Past Chairman, Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), ICT is critical for maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of India.

India, with its long-standing cooperation and respect for African sovereignty, is a reliable partner in this field.

“Our expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence empowers our defence forces with predictive insights and actionable intelligence, enhancing decision-making and operational effectiveness in the front,” Aggarwal mentioned.

