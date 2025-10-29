India Maritime Week: Participants hail exponential sector growth ahead of PM Modi's address

Mumbai, Oct 29 Several participants expressed enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 'Maritime Leaders Conclave during the 'India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025' here on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Chaitanya said that the event is very well-organised and has got a lot of traction from the whole world.

"I am from Singapore, and I am surprised to see the arrangements at such a large scale," the participant said.

He further stated that when PM Modi speaks, it will be very motivating for the youth.

Captain Inderveer Solanki, another participant, said that the maritime family is very fortunate to have PM Modi at the event.

"We are very fortunate to have the Honourable Prime Minister coming to an event. For the first time, I would say that the maritime industry, including inland water transport, will be placed on the global map by PM Modi and because there has been exponential growth not only in the maritime industry but also includes shipbuilding." Solanki said.

Meanwhile, Captain Sudarshan said the 'Indian Maritime Week' is going to be really important as PM Modi is going to address the gathering.

PM Modi's presence will put an exciting 'tadka' in this particular event, and it will make this event special, he said.

The Prime Minister will also chair the 'Global Maritime CEO Forum', where he will spell out the reforms in the maritime sector.

In order to discuss the future of the global maritime ecosystem, CEOs of multinational maritime companies, significant investors, policymakers, innovators, and international partners have gathered at the IMW 2025's flagship event, the Global Maritime CEO Forum.

The Forum will be an important one for discussions on green shipping, resilient supply chains, inclusive blue economy strategies, and sustainable maritime growth.

"Looking forward to being in Mumbai tomorrow, 29th October, to attend programmes relating to the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025. I will speak at the Maritime Leaders Conclave and also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum. This is a great forum to build collaborations in the maritime sector and highlight India's reforms in the same," PM Modi said in an earlier post on X.

