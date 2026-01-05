India moving beyond Atmanirbhar Bharat, global economies increasingly relying on us: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 5 India has moved beyond the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and is now entering a phase where other nations are becoming increasingly dependent on the country's capabilities, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

Speaking at the 42nd Foundation Day of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) under the Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST), Singh said India has transitioned from import dependence to exports worth several crores.

Citing examples from vaccines, medical devices, and indigenous technologies, he said this reflects the growing global acceptance of Indian science and technology. “We are not only self-reliant; we are making others rely on us,” he said.

Emphasising DSIR’s four pillars- science, industry, R&D and technology transfer, the Minister said that meaningful research cannot be sustained without industry as an early and essential partner.

He noted that DSIR’s role has expanded beyond certification to include fiscal incentives such as customs duty exemptions, making it more attractive for industry, MSMEs, and startups to collaborate with government-supported R&D.

Singh also announced a major relaxation of the mandatory three-year existence condition for deep-tech startups to be recognised under the DSIR's Industrial Research and Development Promotion Programme.

The move, aimed at accelerating India’s startup ecosystem, is expected to provide early momentum to early starters or beginners of startup projects, as well as promising innovators and entrepreneurs.

“For early-stage innovators or Startups, a wide basket of schemes already exists across departments such as DST, CSIR, TDB, and others. The removal of the three-year existence requirement is a significant incentive to help deep-tech startups scale faster, even before they are fully on their own,” he said.

The reform reflects the government’s trust in Indian innovators and its confidence in their sustainability and intent.

The Minister explained that the CSIR has been extending financial assistance to startups earlier as well, including loans of varying amounts, in some cases up to Rs 1 crore, but these were subject to a mandatory condition of demonstrating sustainability and viability through a minimum three-year existence.

“That requirement has now been done away with,” the Minister said, describing the move as a major incentive with a noble intent to accelerate and sustain new deep-tech startups even before they are fully established on their own, while continuing to maintain appropriate evaluation standards linked to technological maturity.

The Minister also highlighted the strong participation of women, revealing that over 10,000 women beneficiaries are currently availing DSIR schemes, including more than 55 women-led Self-Help Groups, calling it a healthy and irreversible shift in India’s innovation culture.

