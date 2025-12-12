India must build its own power in space: Astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 India must develop its own strong presence in space as the world prepares for a new era of inter-planetary exploration, Indian astronaut and test pilot Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair said on Thursday, here.

He said this while addressing the Huddle Global 2025, India's largest beachside startup festival.

India's missions, Prasanth Nair said, will not only advance national interests but also give the wider world a voice as major powers redraw the rules that will govern outer space.

Speaking on astronaut mindset towards nation building, the astronaut said that India already forms a major part of the global space ecosystem, with nearly 30 per cent of specialised work handled by Indian-origin experts working in agencies such as NASA.

"India has to ensure we develop our own entity in space instead of doing the work for others," he added.

Flagship missions such as Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan will, he said, demonstrate India's capability to operate independently and influence global decisions.

Nair emphasised that opportunities for Indian enterprises extend far beyond rockets and satellites.

He urged startups to focus on human-centric innovation, noting that even today, all manned space missions depend on Russian-designed toilet systems -- a monopoly that no space agency has been able to break despite years of effort.

"These are the kind of real problems humans face in space. Indian startups should take the lead in solving them," Nair said.

Drawing parallels between astronauts and startup founders, Nair said both groups embrace extreme challenges to meet their goals.

Astronauts undergo rigorous training across disciplines including mechanical repair, medical support and food preparation to operate effectively in orbit.

"Startup leaders should also build multi-disciplinary skills," he advised.

"It helps them understand every part of their team and mission."

Nair also praised India's scientific ecosystem, emphasising that unlike developed countries where powerful private sector firms partner with the state, India has achieved breakthroughs with limited financial resources and the sheer excellence of its scientists.

The next leap, he said, will require strong engagement from startups.

"As India moves toward becoming a global space power, startups and enterprises have a crucial role in shaping that future," Nair added.

