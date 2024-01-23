India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council is 'absurd': Elon Musk

New Delhi, Jan 23 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has called the absence of India as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) "absurd" despite being the 'most populous' country on Earth.

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres posted on X saying, "How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council? Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago."

To which, author Michael Eisenberg replied by asking about India, "And what about India? Better yet is to dismantle the @UN and build something new with real leadership".

Later, Musk replied to Eisenberg's post, saying, "At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up".

"India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat imo," he added.

For years, India has been fighting for a permanent place at the UNSC table.

Currently, the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China are the five permanent members of the UNSC, often referred to as the 'P5'.

Meanwhile, Musk has denied the report claiming that his artificial intelligence (AI) company 'xAI' secured $500 million in funding toward a $1 billion goal.

A report by Bloomberg, citing sources, stated that xAI was in talks with investors for an additional $500 million in funding.

However, Elon Musk dismissed the report, saying, "This is fake news from Bloomberg", in response to a user who shared the news article on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor