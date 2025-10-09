India now among most technologically inclusive societies in the world: PM Modi

Mumbai, Oct 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that India has successfully democratised digital technology, making it accessible to every citizen in the country.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 here, PM Modi said India is now among the most technologically inclusive societies in the world.

“In the past decade, India has achieved the democratisation of technology. Today, India has shown that technology is not just a tool of convenience but also a means to ensure equality,” the Prime Minister said, adding that digital inclusion has empowered people across social and economic backgrounds.

Highlighting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital currency initiative, the Prime Minister said that the central bank’s digital currency will make financial transactions “way better” and strengthen India’s digital economy.

The Prime Minister noted that the adoption of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and fintech innovation has transformed governance and financial inclusion in the country.

Calling Mumbai “a city of energy, enterprise, and endless possibilities,” PM Modi said India’s fintech success is rooted in its spirit of innovation and inclusivity.

“We have made technology available to every citizen, from small villages to large metros, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital revolution,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

PM Modi also welcomed the United Kingdom’s participation as a partner country at the 'Global Fintech Fest 2025'.

“This partnership between the two largest democratic countries will make the global financial landscape better,” PM Modi said, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer present at the event.

Earlier, while addressing the India-UK CEO Forum, PM Modi announced that India is opening up its nuclear power sector to private participation.

“All this has created new opportunities to take India-UK cooperation to new heights. We want the UK to be India’s first choice for finance and fintech,” he said, inviting British investors to join India’s growth journey.

Recalling his previous visit to the 'Fintech Fest' before the 2024 elections, PM Modi said, “When I came here last time, elections were due, and I had promised to return for the next fest. I am happy to be here again as India continues to lead the world in fintech innovation.”

