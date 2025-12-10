India on track to become world’s largest developer community by 2030: Satya Nadella

New Delhi, Dec 10 Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday said India is on track to become the world’s largest developer community by 2030, highlighting the country’s growing talent and its emerging leadership in next-generation AI innovation.

Speaking at an event here, Nadella explained how new tools and platforms are transforming the way people build software, create applications and design multi-agent AI systems.

"India is projected to have 57.5 million developers by 2030, making it the largest developer base globally," Nadella stated.

He described this as a powerful opportunity for India to contribute to “societal-scale” solutions using AI. "Developers in India are already using GitHub, Azure and Microsoft’s new AI platforms to work on advanced projects that were once restricted to large research labs," Nadella added.

He outlined Microsoft’s new “tool chain” for building AI applications, which includes AppBuilder, Copilot Studio and Foundry.

Describing the future of software development, Nadella said the focus is no longer on a single AI model but on creating a broad ecosystem where developers can choose the right model, evaluate it and deploy it with confidence.

"Microsoft is investing heavily in this ecosystem so that developers -- especially in India -- can build next-generation applications that connect seamlessly with the data and systems already used by businesses," he stated.

Meanwhile, the global tech giant said on Tuesday it will invest $17.5 billion in the country over the next four years. The announcement came after Nadella’s meeting here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a social media post on X, Nadella said, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity".

"To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing $17.5 billion -- our largest investment ever in Asia -- to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor