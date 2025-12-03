India overtakes Japan in solar, pushes for stronger grid to support clean energy boom

New Delhi, Dec 3 India’s clean energy journey is gaining strong momentum as the country moves closer to its goal of installing 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, a report has said.

This rapid growth highlights India’s push for sustainability, energy security, and global leadership in clean energy.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi recently said that India has now become the world’s third-largest solar energy generator, overtaking Japan.

But while producing clean power is crucial, it is equally important to move that energy reliably across the country.

For that, India’s expanding grid network has become the backbone of the energy transition.

A key part of this effort is the Green Energy Corridor (GEC), launched in 2015–16 to connect renewable energy -- whether solar, wind, hydro or tidal -- to the national grid.

The project spans eight renewable-rich states, including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited manages the inter-state networks, while state utilities handle the lines within the states.

The first phase of the corridor created about 9,700 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and built substations with a capacity of 22,600 MVA.

The project received funding worth Rs 10,041 crore from central support, state contributions, and international partners such as Germany.

This network helps absorb and transmit around 20 GW of renewable energy, making India’s grid stronger and more efficient, the report stated.

As renewable energy grows, the grid must deal with power that changes based on sunlight, wind or seasons.

To handle this, India is adopting advanced technologies such as flexible AC transmission systems, smart substations, and high-capacity transformers.

Forecasting tools powered by artificial intelligence and real-time sensors help grid operators balance supply and demand throughout the day.

Energy storage has also become essential. Battery systems and pumped hydro storage ensure that extra power can be stored and used later when demand rises.

With more electric vehicles, rooftop solar panels and small-scale energy producers joining the system, the grid is becoming two-way, where consumers can also feed electricity back into the network.

