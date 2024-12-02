India passenger vehicle sales up 4 pc to 3.5 lakh units in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 2 The passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India increased about 4 per cent (year-on-year) at 3,50,000 units in the month of November, data showed on Monday.

The total domestic PV wholesales stood at 335,954 units last month, driven by robust demand during the wedding season, increasing private consumption and SUV sales.

If we look at the January-November period, PV sales stood at 39,80,000 units, 4.1 per cent higher than 38,21,000 units sold in the same 11-month period in 2023.

In November, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 181,531 units, including domestic sales of 144,238 units, against 1,34,158 units in the year-ago month which is a growth of 5.5 per cent.

According to the nation’s largest automaker, the November sales were driven by a combination of several factors including the momentum of October continued in November, continued traction in in rural market, ongoing wedding season demand and increased sales of SUVs, and good response for limited edition models.

Maruti Suzuki India’s rural penetration increased to 48.7 per cent in November -- 2.2 per cent higher than the same month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) saw its overall auto sales for the month of November at 79,083 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 46,222 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 16 per cent.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said the month saw the launch of electric origin SUVs – the BE6e and XEV9e.

“The go-to-market for these electric origin SUVs will start in a phased manner in the later part of January 2025. Deliveries will commence towards the end of February or early March 2025,” he informed.

Tata Motors registered a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger vehicle sales at 47,117 units. Hyundai Motor India’s domestic sales were at 48,246 units while export sales stood at 13,006 units during the month. The company registered a marginal decline in total sales.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a monthly sales volume of 25,586 units in November 2024, representing a 44 per cent increase over the 17,818 units sold in the same month last year.

