India Pavilion rated among top 5 at ‘World Expo 2025’ in Japan

New Delhi, June 7 The India Pavilion titled ‘Bharat Mandap’ has secured a place among the top five most admired pavilions at the ongoing ‘World Expo 2025’ in Osaka, Japan, it was announced on Saturday.

According to a review by Yamamoto-san, Deputy Pavilion Director and representative of the Japan Travel Bureau (JTB), the India Pavilion was ranked alongside global heavyweights such as the United States, Italy, France, and Japan.

The India Pavilion’s popularity is based on feedback from Expo officials, Japanese citizens, and online engagement on social media platforms.

For the first time, the Ministry of Culture has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the Pavilion — previously managed by the Ministry of Commerce.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) was appointed as the nodal agency to curate and execute this significant international showcase, which will remain open to the public until October 13.

Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, stated that the Pavilion is a comprehensive reflection of India’s ancient knowledge systems, modern technological aspirations, and growing global footprint.

Strategically located in the ‘Connecting Lives Zone’, the Pavilion encapsulates India’s civilisational values while projecting its contemporary ambitions in sustainable development, innovation, and digital growth.

The Bharat Mandap stands as more than an architectural marvel; it is a living, breathing embodiment of India’s cultural diplomacy. It offers a uniquely immersive experience to international visitors through rich exhibits, interactive cultural sessions, and artistic installations.

Despite receiving space allocation at a later stage, the IGNCA executed the vision with exceptional speed and finesse. Working closely with Japanese authorities, they created a Pavilion that seamlessly integrates heritage and innovation. This effort has garnered praise from global dignitaries, visitors, and cultural connoisseurs alike.

Unlike other international pavilions characterised by long queues and restricted access, the India Pavilion offers a smooth, welcoming, and inclusive experience.

At the spiritual heart of the Pavilion stands a magnificent image of Padmapani Bodhisattva, inspired by Ajanta cave murals — a symbol of India’s timeless compassion. Artistic elements like the Blue Lotus Façade, Bodhi Tree Installation, and Flowing Waters express India’s philosophical essence — interconnectedness, peace, and transformation.

