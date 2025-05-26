India PC market grows for 7th straight quarter at 8.1 pc in Q1

New Delhi, May 26 India’s traditional PC market (desktops, notebooks and workstations) grew 8.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in Q1 2025, with 3.3 million units shipped, a report showed on Monday.

According to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), this marks the seventh consecutive quarter of growth for the India PC market.

Notebooks grew 13.8 per cent while workstations grew by 30.4 per cent. Premium notebook shipments ($1,000 and above) grew by 8 per cent in the January-March quarter while AI notebooks continue to be measured despite witnessing an impressive 185.1 per cent growth due to a lower base.

The consumer segment grew by 8.9 per cent in Q1 2025 driven by Republic Day sales and heavy shipment push in March across channels.

E-tail channel continued its upward trajectory growing at 21.9 per cent in Q1. The commercial segment grew 7.5 per cent with increased demand for commercial notebooks, primarily from enterprises, said the report.

“The consumer PC market had one more upbeat quarter driven by e-tail channel and focused offline expansion,” said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India and South Asia.

PC vendors are ensuring greater accessibility for customers across India by strengthening their offline presence with new brand stores, increasing LFR (large format retail) presence, and offering attractive discounts and cashback deals online.

“While strong shipments indicate positive market momentum, the resulting increase in channel inventory poses a challenge in the near future,” he mentioned.

HP Inc. led the market with 29.1 per cent share in Q1 2025 as it topped the charts in both the consumer and commercial segments. In the commercial segment, HP held a share of 32.7 per cent driven by strong demand from enterprises which witnessed a staggering 60.6 per cent growth.

Lenovo stood second with 18.9 per cent share in Q1. Lenovo grew across both the consumer and commercial segments by 36.4 per cent and 33.8 per cent YoY, respectively.

