India Post joins SBI Mutual Fund to simplify on-boarding of MF investors

New Delhi, April 29 The Department of Posts on Tuesday partnered SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFM), a prominent asset management company, to simplify the customer on-boarding process for mutual fund (MF) investors.

The collaboration will leverage India Post’s extensive network to provide doorstep KYC verification services for investors of SBI Mutual Fund.

The initiative aims to streamline the KYC process, ensuring convenience, security, and regulatory compliance for investors across India, said the Ministry of Communications.

As part of the MoU, India Post will facilitate the completion of KYC formalities for SBI Mutual Fund investors by collecting the necessary forms and documents from investors across the country.

The KYC documents will be collected by India Post’s trained personnel, ensuring a high level of security, accuracy, and privacy in the process.

This will be particularly beneficial for investors in rural, underserved, and far-flung areas who often face challenges in accessing traditional financial services.

According to the Department, the door-to-door KYC service will offer immense convenience to investors, allowing them to complete the entire process from the comfort of their homes.

This is particularly advantageous for senior citizens, individuals with mobility challenges, or those living in remote areas, where access to physical banking services is limited.

This collaboration directly supports the government’s ‘Jan Nivesh’ initiative, which aims to increase financial inclusion and encourage more people to participate in India’s capital markets.

It also contributes to the ongoing efforts to digitise financial services under the Digital India programme.

With India Post’s trusted network, this partnership will help demystify the KYC process and provide a gateway for individuals, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, to engage with investment products such as mutual funds. By offering KYC services at the doorstep, the initiative also plays a crucial role in educating the masses about the importance of compliance with financial regulations.

India Post, with its vast network of over 1.64 lakh post offices spread across even the remotest corners of the country, is uniquely positioned to support initiatives aimed at financial inclusion.

