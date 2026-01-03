India producing 920 TPD energy from farm waste with 132 compressed biogas plants: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 3 Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday said that India’s compressed bio‑gas and household energy infrastructure now has 132 compressed biogas plants, producing 920 tonnes per day (TPD).

“What was once waste is now powering progress. India has 132 Compressed Bio Gas plants producing 920 TPD today, with more capacity coming up under Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT). Turning farm and organic waste into clean fuel, rural income and lower emissions under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Puri said in a social media post on X.

The minister added that India’s broader household and fuel network has grown substantially, and currently spans across "33 crore Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) households -- including 10.35 crore Ujjwala connections, with an additional 25 lakh connections announced to take total to 10.60 crore connections”.

Further, it included 1.58 crore piped natural gas (PNG) homes, 8,428 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations, a pipeline network of 25,429 km and growing LNG capacity.

The minister said that the rapid expansion came from dedicated sustained effort, noting "trust is built through systems that work and deliver every single day."

"India’s energy infrastructure is designed around reliability, efficiency and future readiness under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” the X post further read.

The government has taken various measures to enhance the availability of natural gas for power generation, which include expansion of the National Gas Grid to connect domestic gas sources as well as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals to power plants.

Further, it introduced unified tariff, set up of LNG Terminals, allowed the domestic gas producers who have been granted pricing and marketing freedom to sell domestic gas up to 500 million standard cubic metre (mmscm) or 10 per cent of annual production from their contract area whichever is higher, per year through authorised gas exchanges.

