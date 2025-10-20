India ranks second globally in refurbished smartphone growth: Report

New Delhi, Oct 20 India saw a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in refurbished smartphone sales in H1CY25, marking the second-fastest growth globally, a report has said.

Apple's iPhones drove growth, with refurbished iPhone sales in India increasing by 19 per cent, fuelled by strong demand for premium models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series, according to the report from global market research firm Counterpoint Research.

The report indicated that the ongoing premiumisation of the broader smartphone market is now extending to refurbished devices as well, supported by rising consumer awareness, stronger supply chains, and surging demand for high-end models.

Africa led global growth with a 6 per cent increase, driven by strong iPhone demand, the report noted.

Apple secured the second position in India’s refurbished market, as Samsung maintained the top spot, though experiencing a minor 1 per cent decline. Samsung's lead was maintained by consistent demand for its Galaxy S22 and S23 models. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 were among the top-selling models in India, the report said.

Southeast Asia’s pre-owned smartphone market also grew 5 per cent YoY in H1 2025, fueled by its large unorganised channels and steady inflow of used devices and components from China.

Online platforms are driving the consumer-to-consumer (C2C) market, especially for refurbished smartphones. This growth is fuelled by increasing consumer trust, better supply chains, and the convenience of initiating negotiations and transactions digitally, the research firm said.

Organised retailers in India are solidifying buyback initiatives in both online and offline markets by promoting flagship models as reliable and value-driven alternatives. Retailer-driven exchange programs, extended warranty offerings are also driving demand for newer refurbished devices.

Apple's iPhone exports totalled approximately $10 billion, accounting for over 75 per cent of shipments in the first half of the year.

