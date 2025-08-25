India recycles 98 pc of fly ash generated in FY25: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 25 India generated a massive 340.11 million tonnes of fly ash in the fiscal year 2024–25 (FY25) and successfully utilised over 332 million tonnes (around 98 per cent) -- reflecting significant progress in sustainable waste management, Ministry of Railways said on Monday.

In a bid to further strengthen this effort, the Ministry of Railways and NTPC organised a National Conference on Fly Ash Utilisation and Transportation at the Power Management Institute in Noida.

The event brought together fly ash generators, users, transporters, and policymakers to discuss strategies for effective, safe, and environmentally friendly use of fly ash across the country.

The conference highlighted the crucial role of the Railways in transporting fly ash sustainably and economically through attractive freight concessions.

Usage patterns showed that 32 per cent of fly ash went into road and flyover construction, 27 per cent into the cement industry, 14 per cent into bricks and tiles, while backfilling and mine filling accounted for about 11 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Smaller shares were used in agriculture and ready-mix concrete, ranging between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

Government policies promoting mandatory use of fly ash in cement manufacturing, road construction, mine backfilling, and building materials underscore India’s commitment to circular economy principles, cost efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Fly ash, a by-product of thermal power generation, presents both challenges and opportunities, offering significant potential as a resource for infrastructure and industry.

The conference was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority; Hitendra Malhotra, Member of Operations and Business Development, Ministry of Railways; Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC; and Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power.

Organised under the leadership of Dr. Manoj Singh, Additional Member (Marketing and Business Development), Ministry of Railways, the event focused on fostering partnerships, sharing insights, and creating a roadmap for cleaner, greener, and more resource-efficient growth in India.

