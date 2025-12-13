India remains a bright spot amid global uncertainty: CEA Nageswaran

New Delhi, Dec 13 India remains a bright spot amid global uncertainty, with a robust 6.5 per cent growth rate, improved fiscal health, strong domestic demand, and structural reforms fostering resilience, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Saturday.

Lauding India's strong fundamentals and growth trajectory at a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) event here, Nageswaran stated that despite global headwinds, India’s economy is well-positioned for sustained growth, leveraging technology, infrastructure development, and demographic advantages to maintain momentum.

Highlighting the strength of the domestic economy and capital markets, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE India, acknowledged that India’s economy has shown remarkable resilience amid global challenges, supported by progressive government measures that strengthened fundamentals and boosted confidence.

"Capital markets remain a pillar of long-term wealth creation, driven by proactive and collaborative actions by the regulator to ensure transparency and stability. As India moves towards Viksit Bharat, deep reforms, strong domestic participation, and technology will power inclusive and sustainable growth,” Ramamurthy said.

He further noted that BSE is committed to enabling sustainable and innovative capital formation.

Echoing a similar optimistic view on the capital markets, Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman and Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that “India is entering a multi-trillion-dollar growth phase where both the economy and the equity markets are set to compound in unprecedented ways."

With rising household financial assets, deepening participation and strong market institutions, we are building one of the world’s most robust and opportunity-rich capital markets, he added.

Agrawal further said that the next decade belongs to investors who stay disciplined and participate in India’s growth story.

BSE hosted a session titled "Resilient Markets, Growing India: The Road Ahead for 2026 and Beyond” in the capital city.

The dialogue reinforced India’s position as a dynamic, high-potential economy and highlighted the critical role of capital markets in driving inclusive and sustainable growth for the years ahead, Ramamurthy said.

