India set to be 6th nation with its own deep sea mission: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, June 16 India is set to be the sixth country to have its own deep sea mission, which has the potential to contribute greatly to the overall growth of the economy, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, said on Sunday.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the 100-day action plan of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr Singh expressed happiness on the progress of the deep sea mission and India being among the very few nations to achieve this feat.

"Mission is not limited to mineral exploration but development of ocean sciences and exploration of flora and fauna and conservation of marine biodiversity, etc," he said.

The Minister highlighted the multi-fold impact this mission will have on flora and fauna, deep sea exploration, rare earth metals commercial exploitation, exploration and discovery of metals and poly-metallic nodules in the Indian sea-bed. He also directed and motivated scientists and officials to develop indigenous technology and capability and reduce India’s dependence.

He asked institutes to focus on achieving a resilient blue economy to empower people dependent on the ocean and its energy for livelihood.

The minister also hailed the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT)’s efforts for the development of ‘Matsyayaan 6000’ which could go 6,000 metres deep into the ocean. Dr Singh directed officials to complete the first stage of harbour trials by September 2024 and finish subsequent trials by 2026.

