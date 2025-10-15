India, South Korea ties get stronger with tech-driven partnership in chips, green energy

New Delhi, Oct 15 In recent years, India–South Korea relations have evolved into a strategically significant partnership with technology-driven collaboration in semiconductors and sustainable energy.

The focus on semiconductors and energy represents a leap from traditional trade ties to deep technological collaboration, essential for securing the future in a competitive global landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions and supply chain realignments, according to an article in India Narrative.

South Korea’s New Southern Policy provides the diplomatic scaffolding to translate economic and technological cooperation into a broad, resilient strategic partnership, amplifying both countries’ influence in the Indo-Pacific, the article states.

The semiconductor partnership aligns closely with India’s national ambition to become a global semiconductor hub by 2030. Through the India Semiconductor Mission and a suite of policy incentives, India is building fabrication plants and developing a comprehensive supply chain encompassing chip design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and packaging.

South Korea, home to semiconductor giants Samsung and SK Hynix, offers invaluable expertise, investment, and technology, making it a natural partner in this critical sector, it observes.

Collaborative research and development in emerging semiconductor technologies -- such as AI chips and 3D packaging -- supported by joint innovation hubs, will be essential to reduce India’s dependence on China-centric supply chains and strengthening its technological sovereignty, the article points out.

India’s plan to develop a skilled semiconductor workforce through specialized education programs and public–private partnerships will ensure the ecosystem’s long-term sustainability. Supporting fabless semiconductor design startups will further complement manufacturing efforts by leveraging India’s large pool of chip design talent, thereby deepening the country’s integration into the global semiconductor value chain, it article states.

The energy dimension of the India–Korea relationship plays an equally transformative role, particularly in renewable energy and clean technology collaboration. India’s ambitious renewable energy targets and the National Green Hydrogen Mission align with South Korea’s advanced capabilities in solar, wind, energy storage, and green hydrogen. This complementary expertise opens opportunities for joint ventures, technology transfer, and project development that will accelerate India’s sustainable energy transition.

The articles also highlights that the future cooperation in energy will increasingly centre on innovative battery storage solutions, which are critical for stabilizing power grids amid rising renewable energy penetration. India views Korean investment and expertise as vital for scaling up domestic manufacturing of clean energy technologies, reducing carbon footprints, and advancing toward climate goals through high-quality, green industrial growth.

