India taking strong steps to fight Hepatitis: JP Nadda

New Delhi, July 28 India is taking strong steps to fight hepatitis, a global public health concern, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Hepatitis Day on Monday.

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and strengthen efforts to prevent and manage it.

Viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and liver cancer.

“World Hepatitis Day provides a platform to raise awareness among people about hepatitis and its preventive measures. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is taking strong steps through the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme to fight this health challenge and protect lives,” Nadda shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“This year’s theme, ‘Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down’, underscores the urgent need to eliminate barriers in society that hinder progress towards the elimination of hepatitis,” he added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India carries a significant burden of viral hepatitis, ranking second globally for hepatitis B and C cases, after China.

In 2022, India registered 2.98 crore hepatitis B cases and 55 lakh hepatitis C cases. The WHO reports that India accounted for 11.6 per cent of the global hepatitis burden in 2022.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav called for renewing “commitment to spreading awareness about hepatitis and empowering people with knowledge to prevent it”.

“India is advancing steadily through the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, ensuring timely detection, treatment, and protection for all,” he added.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents, leading to a range of health problems, including severe liver damage and cancer, some of which can be fatal.

There are 5 main strains of the hepatitis virus, referred to as types A, B, C, D, and E.

While they can all cause liver disease, they differ in important ways, including modes of transmission, severity of the illness, geographical distribution, and prevention methods.

World Hepatitis Day also calls for urgent action to dismantle the financial, social, and systemic barriers -- including stigma -- that hinder hepatitis elimination and liver cancer prevention.

Addressing the low coverage of testing and treatment is crucial to achieve the global goal of eliminating hepatitis by 2030.

