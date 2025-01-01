India to play key role in global biotechnology revolution in 2025: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 1 The year 2025 will witness India assuming critical role in the global biotechnology revolution, and the first Bio-E3 policy has already paved the way for it, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Wednesday.

The Bio-E3 policy marks a significant milestone for India’s biotechnology sector, reinforcing its potential to shape the country’s economy, employment landscape, and environmental sustainability in the years to come.

In an interaction with Doordarshan News, the minister highlighted India’s significant strides in biotechnology and the nation’s growing global leadership in the field.

India’s biotechnology sector has experienced extraordinary growth, skyrocketing from a $10 billion industry in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030.

“India is not only a leader in biotechnology but is now at the centre of a global biotech boom, which will foster innovation, create jobs, and strengthen environmental commitments,” said Dr Jitendra Singh.

He emphasised the pivotal role of biotechnology in India’s future, particularly as the country continues to embrace innovation, technology-based interventions and startups.

“PM Modi’s vision has consistently prioritised innovation and technological advancement, driving India’s evolution into a global biotechnology powerhouse,” said Dr Singh.

India currently accounts for 60 per cent of global vaccine production and is home to the second-largest number of USFDA-approved manufacturing plants outside the US.

Dr Singh further compared the ongoing “bio-revolution” in India to the IT revolution driven by the West, highlighting that the country’s rich natural and biodiversity resources are key to its biotechnology success.

He also praised the efforts of Indian startups leveraging biotechnology to create innovative solutions such as non-human milk and other sustainable products.

The minister highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Deep Sea Mission, which PM Modi has referenced on multiple occasions, and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), which is set to foster innovation with a 60 per cent contribution from the private sector.

In 2024, the Indian government has already sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore to further accelerate innovation in biotechnology.

