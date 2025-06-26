India tops global GenAI adoption with 92 pc workforce usage: Report

New Delhi, June 26 India is leading the global charge in the adoption of generative AI tools at the workplace, with 92 per cent of employees regularly using such technology -- far ahead of the global average of 72 per cent, a new report said on Thursday.

The data compiled by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlights that while AI adoption has become mainstream globally, real business impact is being seen only in those companies that are redesigning workflows and investing in training and leadership.

In India, although usage is widespread, there is growing anxiety over the future. Nearly half (48 per cent) of Indian employees fear that their jobs could disappear within the next decade due to AI and automation.

Nipun Kalra, Managing Director & Senior Partner at BCG India, noted that while Indian employees are among the most enthusiastic users of AI, they are also among the most concerned.

"India ranks in the top three globally for integrating AI agents into workflows, with 17 per cent of employees reporting such use. But only about one-third feel adequately trained to fully harness AI’s power," Kalra said.

"Companies that reshape their workflows and invest in people are seeing superior results," said Vinciane Beauchene, BCG’s Global Lead on Human x AI and co-author of the report.

"But success depends on a clear people strategy to manage how AI impacts work, the worker, and the workforce," Beauchene added.

The report underlines that proper training is essential for unlocking AI’s true value. Currently, only 36 per cent of employees globally say they feel adequately trained.

Those who receive five or more hours of hands-on training -- especially in-person and with guidance -- are much more likely to become regular AI users.

According to the report, the companies that are seeing real productivity gains from AI are those that are redesigning their workflows -- not just deploying new tools.

These firms are training employees, tracking results, improving decision-making, and encouraging employees to spend more time on strategic, high-quality tasks.

The report also highlights the growing importance of AI agents -- digital assistants that can perform tasks independently.

