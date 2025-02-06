India, UK bolster joint action plan to boost Green Hydrogen transition

New Delhi Feb 6 The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), in collaboration with the British Standards Institution (BSI) and the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), held a two-day standards partnership workshop on Green Hydrogen here, with the objective to strengthen India-UK cooperation on hydrogen standardisation through Green Hydrogen Production & Regulations, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

"The India-UK Standards Partnership Workshop on Green Hydrogen marks a milestone in fostering international cooperation for achieving clean energy transitions. It serves as a testament to the importance of knowledge exchange, standardization, and innovation in building a sustainable hydrogen market," BSI Energy Sector Lead, Abbey Dorian, said during the workshop.

"India and the UK have a shared ambition to become leaders in green hydrogen, supporting the goal of a net zero future," she added.

The event is a part of a schedule of wider activity, through the UK government’s Standards Partnership programme which aims to increase the use of international standards in India to accelerate growth, attract investment and enhance trade. The event emphasised the adoption of safe, scalable & globally harmonised Regulations, Codes and Standards (RCS). The event was also focused on the adoption of fast-track PAS (Publicly Available Specification) standards & global hydrogen certification.

The programme also strengthens BIS’s efforts under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It helped identify gaps in standards, explore new areas, and connect with experts. Insights from global best practices will enhance India’s certification, testing, and standardisation, supporting a sustainable and competitive green hydrogen economy.

The event witnessed insightful deliberations by policymakers, technical experts, and industry leaders from India and the UK. The workshop was inaugurated by. Rajiv Sharma, Deputy Director General (Standardisation-I), BIS, Laura Aylett, Head of Climate and Energy (British High Commission), and Dorian, Energy Sector Lead, BSI, underscoring the shared vision of India and UK to foster innovation and sustainability in the green hydrogen sector.

