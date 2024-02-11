Indian-American scientist's essay published on NASA EarthData

Washington, Feb 11 Indian-American scientist Rahul Ramachandran's essay has been published on NASA EarthData website.

The essay titled 'From petabytes to Insights: Tackling Earth Science’' Scaling Problem' addresses the challenge of scaling in Earth science due to increasing data volumes.

He also discusses the issue of scale in science and how the integration of artificial intelligence into informatics may be a solution to this challenge.

The essay was originally intended as a presentation for the prestigious American Geophysical Union's (AGU) annual Greg Leptoukh Lecture.

But as Ramachandran was unable to present at AGU, due to an "unforeseen medical emergency within the family", he adapted the lecture into an essay format.

"It is with great honour that I acknowledge my nomination to deliver the Leptoukh Lecture at AGU 2023, a recognition that holds special significance for me," said Ramachandran, Project Manager, NASA IMPACT.

"My early career was marked by the privilege of working alongside Greg Leptoukh and our discussions on the value of semantic metadata," added the eminent scientist.

In the essay, Ramachandran discusses the integration of Artificial Intelligence into informatics as a potential solution to these challenges.

He reflects on his journey in informatics and emphasises the importance of managing the science data life cycle effectively in the face of ever-growing data volumes, advocating for innovative approaches to support the research life cycle.

