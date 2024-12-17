Indian deep brain stimulator market to grow at 10pc CAGR by 2033: Report

New Delhi, Dec 17 The deep brain stimulators (DBS) market in India is projected to witness an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10 per cent by 2033, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by GlobalData, a data, and analytics company, attributed the growth to the increasing prevalence of movement disorders in India. Besides, the inability of many patients to access appropriate surgical intervention has resulted in a substantial treatment gap.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a treatment widely used for illnesses including Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and other neurological diseases. The system uses an implanted device to send an electrical current directly to specific parts of the brain. The electrodes generate electrical impulses that improve brain function.

As per the report, the rechargeable deep brain stimulators market in India accounts for around 8 per cent of the Asia-Pacific market in 2024.

This has been strengthened by a rising patient base, cost advantages, skilled neurosurgeons, and an expanding healthcare infrastructure.

“As global life expectancy rises, age-related neurodegenerative disorders are becoming more prevalent,” said Divya Soni, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.

“DBS systems have emerged as a treatment for these conditions but are limited by a battery life of 3-5 years, requiring periodic surgical replacement for non-rechargeable models, thus increasing patient burden and surgical risks,” Soni added.

Soni noted that although DBS devices serve as an effective treatment option for patients with movement disorders, they present notable shortcomings.

She pointed out the need to introduce “advanced DBS technologies that offer a transformative solution in providing personalised, data-driven therapy,” Soni said. This will set new standards in precision care, and improve quality of life across the country.

