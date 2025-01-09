Indian firms aiming to surpass global rivals in adoption of future technologies: WEF

New Delhi, Jan 9 Indian employers are planning to outpace global adoption in key technologies, with 35 per cent expecting semiconductors and computing technologies and 21 per cent expecting quantum and encryption to transform operations, according to the 'Future of Jobs Report 2025’ published by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The report, released ahead of the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos from January 20-25, observes that 35 per cent employers in India think that adopting semiconductors and computing technologies (compared to 20 per cent globally) will transform their operations while 21 per cent employers think that adopting quantum and encryption technologies (compared to 12 per cent globally) will also transform their operations.

“The country’s projected fastest-growing job roles, including big data specialists, AI and machine learning specialists, and security management specialists, align closely with global trends,” the report stated.

Companies operating in India are also expected to harness diverse talent pools (67 per cent, compared to 47 per cent globally) and adopt skills-based hiring by removing degree requirements (30 per cent, compared to 19 per cent globally).

“Demand for AI skills has accelerated globally, with India and the US leading in enrolment numbers. However, the drivers of demand differ. In the US, demand is primarily driven by individual users, whereas in India, corporate sponsorship plays a significant role in boosting GenAI training uptake,” the report noted.

The report also highlights increased digital access, geopolitical tensions, and climate-mitigation efforts are the primary trends expected to shape the future of jobs in India by 2030.

The report brings together perspectives of over 1,000 companies, collectively employing more than 14 million workers globally, to project emerging and declining roles, skill shifts, and the workforce practices businesses are developing to manage the evolving labour market.

The report also highlighted countries with a demographic dividend, such as India and Sub-Saharan African nations, will supply nearly two-thirds of new workforce entrants in the coming years as demographic shifts caused by an ageing population in high-income countries and a growing working age population in low-income countries have a direct impact on global labour supply — currently balanced between lower-income countries (49 per cent) and higher-income nations (51 per cent).

“This distribution is expected to shift by 2050, with lower-income countries projected to hold 59 per cent of the global working-age population,” the report said.

