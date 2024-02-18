Indian founders meet Nvidia CEO as part of Peak XV’s AI focused trip

New Delhi, Feb 18 Indian founders of venture capital fund Peak XV (earlier Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia) have met the CEO of chip-maker Nvidia Jensen Huang at the company's campus in the Bay Area in the US as part of an AI-focused immersion trip.

"We're just scratching the surface when it comes to AI," Peak XV Partners said in a post on X and Linkedin, sharing a conversation its managing director Shailendra J Singh had with Sequoia Capital partner Doug Leone.

"AI, like the internet in the 90s, is real, but should be played out over the next 20 years,'' it added.

This was part of an immersion trip organised by Peak XV as part of the closing of the ninth cohort of Surge. Surge is the venture capital fund's scale-up programme for early-stage startups.

More than 60 Peak XV and Surge founders engaged with Nvidia CEO at the company's campus. Peak XV’s founder immersion trip took place from February 13 to 16. Startups attended the US week from India, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Founders who were part of the cohort shared that the tour included a demo of all the chipmaker’s solutions and how they fit into various industries and sectors. Huang also spoke to founders about his journey and the current focus areas for Nvidia.

Nvidia has recently made headlines globally after its market capitalisation rose to $1.83 trillion, surpassing Google-parent Alphabet’s $1.82 trillion market cap. The company also surpassed Amazon, closing with a higher market cap on February 13 for the first time since 2002.

