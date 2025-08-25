Indian indices close higher amid US Fed rate cut expectations

Mumbai, Aug 25 The Indian equity indices settled in the positive territory on Monday amid expectations around a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next month.

Buying in IT heavyweights remained the key reason behind the rally.

Sensex ended the session at 81,635.91, up 329.06 or 0.40 per cent. After a sharp decline in the last session, the 30-share index opened with a decent gap-up at 81,501.06 against the previous session's closing of 81,306.85. The index further escalated the momentum to touch an intraday high at 81,799.06 but remained range-bound.

Nifty closed 24,967.75, up 97.65 points or 0.39 per cent.

"A wave of optimism swept through the domestic market, driven by expectations of a Fed rate cut in September and a subsequent decline in the US 10-year yield," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

The IT index outperformed, buoyed by favourable global sentiment. The domestic levers stay positive with the proposed GST rationalisation to push consumption demand, and a good monsoon season could serve as a catalyst to navigate any uncertainty in the global trade environment, he added.

Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and Titan were the top gainers in the Sensex basket. While BEL, Asian Paints, and Bharati Airtel settled in negative territory.

Sectoral indices experienced mixed reaction with Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank settled the session flat, while Nifty Auto escalated 93.95 points or 0.37 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty IT soared 839.20 points or 2.37 per cent amid heavy buying interest.

Broader indices remained positive during the session. Nifty Next 50 jumped 171.25 points or 0.25 per cent, Nifty 100 escalated 94.10 points or 0.37 per cent, and Nifty Midcap 100 settled 71 points or 0.12 per cent higher.

The rupee traded lower by 0.07 at 87.58 as the dollar index showed a minor rebound towards 98.00 after last Friday’s Fed’s clear hint of a rate cut in September 2025.

"While the rupee opened with a minor gap-up, it quickly gave up gains as dollar strength resurfaced. Persistent FII outflows, with foreign investors remaining net sellers in the Indian market, continue to weigh on sentiment," said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.

Going forward, Powell’s policy stance, global crude trends, and FII flows remain crucial for direction. Support for the rupee is seen at 87.95–88.10, while resistance is placed at 87.25–87.50, Trivedi added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor