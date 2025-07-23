Indian investors prefer hybrid mutual fund schemes, net inflow rises to Rs 23,223 crore in June

New Delhi, July 23 With record-high inflows and active investor participation in the equity, hybrid and SIP segments, June was a successful month for the Indian mutual fund sector, a report said on Wednesday.

The mutual fund industry’s total Assets Under Management (AUM) surged to Rs 74.41 lakh crore, reflecting a 13.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 22 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by bullish equity markets and sustained retail interest, said ICRA Analytics, citing data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

In May 2025, the total AUM was 72.20 lakh crore, while it was 61.16 lakh crore in June 2024.

Investors favoured hybrid schemes for their balanced risk-reward profile amid market volatility in the month as they witnessed record-breaking net inflows of Rs 23,223 crore with arbitrage, multi-asset allocation and balanced advantage funds being the key contributors.

Arbitrage, multi-asset allocation and balanced advantage funds recorded net inflow of Rs 15,585 crore, Rs 3,210 crore and Rs 1,886 crore, respectively, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the total net inflows in the equity-oriented schemes stood at Rs 23,587 crore, 24 per cent higher than those in May 2025.

According to the report, within the equity space, flexi-cap, small-cap, and mid-cap funds witnessed net inflows of Rs 5,733 crores, Rs 4,024 crores and Rs 3,754 crores, respectively.

At the same time, ELSS funds recorded a net outflow of Rs 556 crores, indicating waning tax-season demand.

As per the report, systematic investment plans (SIPs) remained a pillar of retail investment with monthly contribution touching a new all-time high of Rs 27,269 crores, up 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 21,262 crore in the same month a year ago.

SIPs continue to be the preferred mode for long-term wealth creation, especially among young and first-time investors, the report highlighted and There were 9.19 crore active SIP accounts as on Jun 30, 2025, the report stated.

The strong performance of benchmark indices like Nifty 50 and Sensex further boosted investor confidence.

During the month, short-duration, money market and corporate bond funds witnessed net inflows of Rs. 10,277 crore, Rs. 9,484 crore and Rs. 7,124 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, liquid funds saw a net outflow of Rs. 25,196 crore due to quarter-end withdrawals, the report noted.

