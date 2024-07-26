Indian mobile games developer Mayhem Studios raises funds from Lumikai

New Delhi, July 26 Bengaluru-based mobile games developer Mayhem Studios on Friday said it has secured investment from Lumikai, an interactive media and gaming focused venture fund, for an undisclosed sum.

Mayhem Studios said it will leverage the fresh infusion of capital to scale their operations, accelerate game development, expand its team of talented developers, and enhance technological capabilities.

It is currently building its flagship title, Underworld Gang Wars (UGW) which is a AAA battle royale game with a distinctly Indian flavour.

“Their vision for a truly Indian experience and building world class gaming IPs out of India aligns perfectly with our belief in the potential of India's video gaming industry to captivate global audiences,” said Salone Sehgal, Founding General Partner, Lumikai.

UGW game features iconic Indian locations, distinctive characters, and culturally relevant elements, offering players a fresh and immersive experience.

“Underworld Gang Wars is just the beginning of our ambitious vision to create world-class games that resonate with players worldwide. We are committed to nurturing Indian gaming talent and showcasing the country's creative prowess,” said Ojas Vipat, CEO, Mayhem Studios.

Existing investors include Peak XV Partners (previously Sequoia India), Steadview Capital, Truecaller, Hashed Emergent, Base Partners and Moore Strategic.

Mayhem Studios has exited the closed beta for the game in May this year and is gearing up for open beta.

With over 7.5 million registrations, the game has captivated gamers from across the country with its unique blend of Indian culture and intense battle royale action.

The game introduces two rival gangs, The Velvets and The Bhokal Toli, adding depth to the competitive experience.

Lumikai is a dedicated media and gaming investor to shape the future of interactive media in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor