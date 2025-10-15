Indian Navy to deliberate on cyber threats in maritime domain, boost security

New Delhi, Oct 15 With an aim to deepen understanding of cyber threats in the maritime domain, the Indian Navy is organising a seminar here on Thursday.

The seminar, titled ‘Impact of Cyber Attacks on Maritime Sector and Its Effects on National Security and International Relations’, aims to foster collaboration among key stakeholders to enhance cybersecurity and strengthen the national cybersecurity posture.

Minister of State for IT Ministry, Jitin Prasada, will deliver the keynote address during the inaugural session. The seminar will feature panel discussions each led by distinguished experts from the ministries and organisations.

These include the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), and the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) as well as leaders from private organisations.

The topics for panel discussions are ‘Global Cyber Threats to Maritime Infrastructure,’ ‘Civil and Military Partnership,’ and ‘Maritime Sector as Critical Information Infrastructure’.

According to the ministry, the seminar aims to advance the Prime Minister’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across the Regions) by reinforcing a safe, secure cyberspace, and echoes the call for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ through indigenous, secure-by-design digital systems and robust public-private partnership.

Aligned with ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’ and the ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, the seminar positions cybersecurity as a core enabler of port-led growth, smart logistics, offshore energy security, and mission critical naval operations, according to an official statement.

Moreover, a tech exhibition will be organised in partnership with Data Security Council of India (DSCI) that will feature indigenous innovations in cybersecurity and defence technology developed by various start-ups from across the country.

