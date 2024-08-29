Indian study shows ayurvedic whole system effective in managing rheumatoid arthritis 

New Delhi, Aug 29 Ayurvedic Whole System (AWS) may be effective in the management of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) -- a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting millions worldwide, claimed a study on Thursday.

The study, published in The Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, showed that AWS not only alleviates the symptoms of RA but also induces a metabolic shift towards normalisation in patients. It offers a promising complementary approach to conventional treatments.

“This study is significant from the perspective of possible pathology reversal in case of RA being treated with a whole system Ayurveda approach. This endorses ayurvedic concepts of ‘Samprapti Vighatan’ where pathogenesis -- disease complex is dismantled and ‘Doshas’ are brought back to normality,” said first author Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, from the Department of Kaya Chikitsa, State Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Lucknow University, UP.

The study also highlighted substantial improvements in key clinical parameters among RA patients who underwent AWS intervention.

There was a notable reduction in disease activity score, as well as decreases in both the total number of swollen and tender joints. In addition, the Ama Activity Measure (AAM) score, which assesses the presence of toxins in the body, also showed a significant reduction post-intervention.

Further, the treatment also improved the metabolic profiles of RA patients.

Following AWS treatment, RA patients’ levels of certain metabolites, including succinate, lysine, mannose, creatine, and 3-Hydroxybutyrate (3-HB), alongside decreased alanine levels began to shift towards the levels observed in healthy individuals. This indicated a return to a more balanced metabolic state.

“This study is the first of its kind to clearly demonstrate the clinical efficacy of AWS in managing RA,” the researchers said.

The intervention not only reduced symptoms but also promoted a metabolic environment conducive to homeostasis, potentially leading to long-term benefits for RA patients, they said, while calling for further research to confirm the preliminary results.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor