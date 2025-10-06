India's broadband subscriber base reaches 989.58 million in August

New Delhi, Oct 6 The total number of broadband subscribers in India increased from 984.69 million at the end of July 2025 to 989.58 million at the end of August, with a monthly growth rate of 0.50 per cent, government data showed on Monday.

Segment-wise, the fixed wireless broadband subscribers (5G, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, etc) numbers saw a robust 29.69 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth to 11.40 million from 8.79 million in July. While fixed wire access subscribers' numbers dipped 3.13 per cent to 44.07 million, as compared to 45.49 million in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the number of mobile wireless access users saw a minimal growth to reach at 934.11 million from 930.41 million by July 31.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd maintained the top spot among the broadband (wired + Wireless) providers with a 501.31 million subscriber base. Bharti Airtel (309.22 million), Vodafone Idea (127.48 million), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (34.31 million) and Atria Convergence Technologies (2.35 million) are the other top contributors.

Earlier, the government informed that India’s broadband subscriber base grew to 984.69 million by the end of July from 979.71 million at the end of June.

With 930.41 million users, mobile broadband services led the growth. Fixed wired broadband came in second with 45.49 million, and fixed wireless broadband with 8.79 million.

Mobile broadband increased by 0.39 per cent, wired broadband increased by 1.80 per cent per month, and fixed wireless broadband increased the fastest in July, by 7.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, by June 30, 2025, India had more than 1 billion internet users, up 3.48 per cent from March to reach 1,002.85 million. This growth was fueled by the expansion of broadband.

Of these more than 100 crore users, 4.47 crore had wired internet connections, while 95.81 crore had wireless connections, according to a report from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

According to an official release, this increased the overall tele-density to 86.09 per cent, up from 85.04 per cent in the prior quarter.

According to demographics, there are approximately 57.94 crore internet users in cities and 42.33 crore in rural areas, respectively, the report stated.

