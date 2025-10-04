India’s coffee exports rise 15 pc in April-September

New Delhi, Oct 4 The coffee exports from India in the value terms soared by 15 per cent in the April-September period this fiscal (FY26) at $1.05 billion, according to Coffee Board data.

The country had clocked $918 million in coffee exports in the same period last fiscal (FY25).

In rupee terms, coffee exports during H1 FY26 were up 19 per cent at Rs 9,119.24 crore over Rs 7,678.74 crore a year ago. Moreover, the per unit realised by exporters was up 34 per cent at Rs 4.71 lakh per tonne compared to Rs 3.52 lakh per tonne a year ago.

The Indian coffee shipments were up 24 per cent at $1.95 billion in the same six-month period this fiscal, from $1.57 billion in the previous year.

For the January-September period this year, the volume was 2.96 lakh tonnes (3.34 lakh tonnes). India is the seventh largest producer of coffee and the fifth largest exporter.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal this week inaugurated the Coffee Experience Zone and Expo organised by the Coffee Board on the occasion of International Coffee Day.

The Commerce Secretary highlighted that Indian coffee is sustainable and is grown in conjunction with forests. He noted that coffee exports from India have doubled in recent years.

Agrawal also emphasised the need for greater diversification in the area of coffee cultivation. He underlined the need to continue innovating and adding value, pointing out that India, being a land of spices, has immense opportunities to innovate with coffee.

He stressed that apart from exporting coffee, it is also important to work on “Brand India” and position the country strongly in the global market.

The event coincides with the implementation of the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). EFTA member countries — Switzerland ($145 million), Norway ($27 million) and Iceland ($3 million) together import coffee valued at $175 million, which is about 3 per cent of the global coffee imports.

However, Liechtenstein trade data is not available with the Coffee Board.

