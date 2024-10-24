India's data centre capacity will increase to 5,000 MW in next eight years: Yotta Data Services CEO

Mumbai, Oct 24 In the AI era, data centres are going to be a powerhouse for the tech ecosystem and India's data centres capacity will increase to 5,000 megawatts in the next seven or eight years, Yotta Data Services co-founder-CEO and MD Sunil Gupta said on Thursday.

Speaking with IANS, Gupta said that India has grown from a 200-megawatt capacity in 2015 to 1,200 megawatts, as of today, which is a 6 time increase in 10 years.

According to all predictions based on the plans, this 1,200 megawatt will increase to almost 3,000 megawatts by 2030. These projections still do not factor in the impact of AI, which will bring its separate revolution and that revolution will add to the data centre capacity even further.

"The US with a 350 million population has around 15,000 megawatts of data centre capacity. India with its 1.4 billion population has got 1,200 megawatts of data centre capacity. If we do a simple math, the US is even now 50 times bigger than India," he added.

Gupta further that he would not surprised if India's data centre capacity increases to 5,000 megawatts in the next seven or eight years.

On GCCs, he said: "The global industry is using India as global capability centres (GCC) and there are 1,650 plus global capability centres in India. The backbone design engineering deep tech work of most of the large global companies is being done in India."

"India is also trying to become self-sufficient. This wave of India getting more and more global companies to come and manufacturing in India, it will increase huge employment but also it will bring in very very high-tech design engineering and deep-tech jobs as well," he added.

