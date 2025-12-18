India's defence production reaches all-time high in FY25: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Dec 18 India's defence production reached an all-time high of Rs 1.54 lakh crore in FY 2024–25, rising from Rs 46,429 crore in 2014–15, demonstrating the scale, depth and maturity of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing base, Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, said on Thursday.

While interacting with reporters here, Naik informed that defence exports surged to a record Rs 23,622 crore in FY 2024–25, compared to less than Rs 1,000 crore in 2014, underscoring India’s emergence as a credible and competitive global defence supplier.

India has supplied a wide spectrum of defence products — including ammunition, arms, sub-systems, complete systems and critical components — to around 80 countries, reaffirming its role as a reliable partner in the global defence supply chain.

He further said that the private sector’s contribution has risen to nearly 23 per cent of total defence production, reflecting growing competitiveness, innovation and confidence of Indian industry, while Defence Public Sector Undertakings continue to play a critical role, accounting for about 77 per cent of total defence production within a more accountable and performance-oriented framework.

Five positive indigenisation lists, covering over 5,500 items, have been notified, with more than 3,000 items already indigenised, decisively reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic capability.

The Minister observed that indigenous platforms such as LCA Tejas, LCH Prachand, ATAGS, Akash missile systems, radars, corvettes, armoured vehicles and drones are significantly enhancing the operational readiness and combat capability of the Armed Forces.

Operation Sindoor, executed on the strength of indigenous equipment and systems, marked a milestone in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance in drone warfare, layered air defence and electronic warfare, clearly demonstrating the operational relevance of Atmanirbharta.

He further said that India’s journey towards Atmanirbharta in defence has been decisively shaped by the visionary and resolute leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose clear articulation that national security, economic strength and technological sovereignty are deeply interconnected has transformed defence manufacturing from a strategic necessity into a national mission.

The minister noted that the country has moved with confidence from being a major importer of defence equipment to a nation that designs, develops, manufactures and increasingly exports advanced defence systems, firmly positioning defence self-reliance as a cornerstone of India’s rise as a strong, secure and self-assured global power.

