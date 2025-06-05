India’s digital forensics market to reach Rs 11,829 crore by FY2029-30

New Delhi, June 5 India’s digital forensics market is projected to skyrocket at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 40 per cent to reach Rs 11,829 crore ($1.39 billion) by FY 2029-30, more than triple the global average of 11 per cent, a report showed on Thursday.

Mobile forensics now dominates the sector, accounting for about 51 per cent of the market, driven by the boom in smartphone usage, digital payments and mobile-centric cybercrime.

With 81 per cent of demand coming from the public sector, particularly law enforcement, the report by Deloitte India, in collaboration with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), highlights the growing reliance on forensic tech to combat sophisticated digital threats.

The message is clear: India is ramping up investment in digital forensics not just as a response mechanism, but as a critical pillar of national security and digital trust.

To unlock the sector’s full potential, rgw report recommends a strategic roadmap centred on boosting indigenous research and development (R&D). This is critical to reducing import dependence, expanding education and certification programmes to bridge the projected shortfall of 90,000 forensic professionals and modernising national infrastructure with advanced labs and regional Centres of Excellence.

“In this evolving landscape, from financial fraud and data breaches to sophisticated cross-border attacks, digital forensics has moved from a reactive tool to a strategic capability. It is essential for safeguarding digital trust, securing critical infrastructure and supporting compliance,” said Nikhil Bedi, Leader, Risk, Regulatory and Forensic, Deloitte India.

The sector presents a significant opportunity for growth, driven by rising enterprise demand, regulatory scrutiny and technological advancement.

Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India (DSCI) stated that, India’s journey as a digital-first economy has opened immense opportunities, but it has also widened the playing field for cybercriminals.

“With growing public sector demand and emerging private sector participation, the potential to shape a globally competitive forensic industry is within reach. While we are witnessing the cyber security industry ecosystem maturing, we need to emulate similar for the digital forensics industry,” he mentioned.

