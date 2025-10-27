India’s electronics sector poised for big leap to large-scale production

New Delhi, Oct 27 The approval of the first tranche of seven projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, signals a strong push to deepen India’s electronics value chain. The initiative reflects the government’s focus on building a robust domestic base for high-value components to support large-scale manufacturing, according to an official statement.

In recent years, India’s electronics sector has achieved extraordinary growth, emerging as the third-largest and fastest-growing export category in 2024–25. The ECMS seeks to build on this momentum, driving the nation closer to its goal of becoming a global leader in advanced electronics manufacturing, the statement said.

The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, notified on April 8, seeks to integrate India’s electronic industry with global value chains by encouraging the production of essential components, sub-assemblies, and raw materials within the country.

As of September 30, investment commitments under the scheme exceed Rs 1.15 lakh crore, nearly double the original target of Rs 59,350 crore. Production worth Rs 10.35 lakh crore is expected to be generated over the next six years, which is 2.2 times higher than the initial projection, according to the statement.

The first set of approvals covers a diverse range of high-value electronic components and materials that are critical to modern technology. These projects will strengthen India’s position in the global value chain by enabling large-scale production of components used across smartphones, automobiles, medical devices, telecommunications, and industrial systems, the statement explained.

Camera module sub-assemblies are used in smartphones, drones, medical devices, and robots. They capture high-quality images and videos in electronic devices and serve as the imaging component in smartphones, tablets, laptops, security cameras, automotive systems, and IoT devices.

Multi-layer Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) are used in automotive, consumer electronics, ICT, medical devices, telecommunication, aerospace and defence, and industrial manufacturing. They have multiple copper and dielectric layers that are interconnected with through-hole vias and are widely used in consumer electronics, industrial controls, and automotive systems.

High-density interconnect PCBs are used in consumer electronics and wearable technology, automotive electronics, medical devices, telecommunication, aerospace and defence. These are advanced versions of PCBs with microvias, blind and buried vias, via-in-pad structures, finer tracks, and tighter spacing. They enable compact, high-performance designs for smartphones, tablets, wearables, aerospace, and medical devices.

Copper-clad laminates are used in automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, ICT, telecommunication, aerospace and defence, and industrial manufacturing. They serve as the base component for the manufacture of multi-layer PCBs.

Polypropylene film is used in capacitors for consumer electronics, automotive, ICT, industrial and manufacturing, telecommunications, and computing. It is the key material used in the production of capacitors.

India’s electronics production has grown from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014–15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25, marking a six-fold increase. Exports rose from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 3.27 lakh crore in the same period, reflecting an eight-fold jump. Over the past decade, electronics manufacturing has created around 25 lakh jobs across the country.

Mobile manufacturing has played a major role in this transformation. Production in this segment has increased from Rs 18,000 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in 2024–25, a 28-fold rise. India is now the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with more than 300 units operating compared to just two in 2014.

Exports of mobile phones have shown remarkable progress, rising 127 times from Rs 1,500 crore in 2014–15 to ₹2 lakh crore in 2024–25. In the first five months of 2025–26, smartphone exports touched Rs 1 lakh crore, a 55 per cent rise over the same period last year.

India has now achieved near self-reliance in mobile production, moving from importing most of its requirements a decade ago to manufacturing almost all devices domestically. This transformation highlights the strength of India’s policy ecosystem and its emergence as a trusted hub for global electronics manufacturing and exports, the statement added.

